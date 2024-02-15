Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says the club ‘always have our finger on the pulse’ when it comes to monitoring free agents following Liam Moore’s arrival on a short-term deal this week.

The 31-year-old becomes the third player to join Northampton as a free agent this season, following Jordan Willis and Dominic Gape. Willis has made 21 appearances already while Gape has impressed on both of his two starts so far.

The club will continue to keep an eye on the free agent market between now and the rest of the season, particularly given their current injury problems.

Brady said: "In our situation, with the injuries we have at the moment, we always have our finger on the pulse in terms of who's out of contract. We've brought players in this season and you need those players in and around the building.

"Liam's been with us for over a month and we've built a relationship between myself and him and he's built a relationship with the staff and the players and we've been talking for a period of time.

"It just felt, for him and for us, that it's a really good fit between now and the end of the season and I feel an opportunity will present itself for him and it’s up to him to take it.