Brady says Cobblers still 'tweaking' formation to find best attacking formula

Cobblers boss Jon Brady

The 19-year-old had become the focal point of the Town attack, but was surprisingly recalled by parent club Tottenham Hotspur at the turn of the year.

Spurs wanted him playing at a higher level, and he has since joined league one side Cheltenham Town on loan, making his debut for the Robins as a 70th-minute substitute in their 1-0 defeat at Rotherham United on Saturday.

The Cobblers have also allowed Nicke Kabamba to leave and join Woking on loan while bringing in Chanka Zimba from Cardiff City until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old made his first start for the club in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Sutton United, a match in which the Cobblers made the unusual move of operating with a diamond formation in the midfield, with Zimba and Sam Hoskins up front.

"The formation (midfield diamond) was the way we felt we could beat them and I think it was effective in the first-half because we dominated possession," said Brady.

"We are tweaking different ways of playing 4-4-2 and the idea was to have some pace in the front-line and it was about how we could get that and I thought it worked well.

"Chanka looked sharp but he had to come off because his hamstring felt tight and obviously, as we have found out, the pace of this game is hugely different to an Under-21s match.

"I would have loved to have kept him on because I thought he was a threat but he felt his hamstring and we had to err on the side of caution."

Fourth-placed Cobblers have a free week before hosting Salford City on Saturday, but Brady says the plan is to arrange a midweek reserve team match to get some much-needed minutes into players returning from injury, and those who haven't been able to play for the first team.

Benny Ashley-Seal and Scott Pollock are two players both in need of minutes of competitive football, with the likes the of Joseph Mills, Michael Harriman, Jordan Flores and new loan signing Tyler Magloire could also be involved.

"Benny and Scotty are two players coming back from injury," said Brady.

"We are organising a reserve game in the week where they can play in to gain some match fitness.

"There was no way they would have been ready to come on or be part of the squad at the moment because they have no match fitness.

"It could be a chance for Tyler (Magloire) to get some game-time as well but we're looking to blood him in the squad.