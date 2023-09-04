Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says he effectively set up his team to play with ‘no strikers’ during their largely dominant display against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Louis Appéré and Kieron Bowie played out wide while Mitch Pinnock and Sam Hoskins were given free roles across the front line, and the four combined excellently on numerous occasions to create chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoskins took eight shots all on his own and the best chance fell to Appéré but he failed to beat Max Stryjek on a frustrating afternoon in front of goal for the Cobblers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We totally dominated the game and it was great from the boys,” said Brady. “Tactically, we played with no strikers to start and we looked to pull them wide behind the wing-backs and we ran through the spaces.

"The boys were brave in how we played and there were some fantastic opportunities. On another day, some of those go in and we win the game, but unfortunately this time it didn't happen for us.

"It's the way we want to play. We pulled them apart, we got into the penalty box time and time again and it was just the execution that was missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the second half, I watched back our chances, and we're a hair's breadth away. We came out and showed intent within 20 seconds and Sam makes the goalkeeper make a good save. Then the ball has come over the top, (Patrick) Brough runs under, Mitch lays it back and we're inches away from putting the ball in the net.