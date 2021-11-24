Brady says Cobblers must 'learn lessons' after being 'rocked' by Oldham

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady will encourage his players to 'learn their lessons' from being 'rocked' by Oldham in the second-half of Tuesday's 2-1 victory.

Town appeared on a stress-free route to victory when leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to goals from Jon Guthrie and Kion Etete.

But Keith Curle made a triple substitution at half-time and his side responded with a much-improved performance.

Carl Piergianni pulled one goal back and the visitors had chances to snatch a point, but Cobblers just about held on.

"We played around their shape in the first-half and we were getting shots off at will but it was a bit of a shock to the system when they went from one extreme to the other," said Brady.

"It just rocked us and that's good learning for us really. We've come out with a win but it should have been a lot more comfortable in the first-half so it's a chance for us to learn.

"It was a typical Keith Curle team after half-time - just absolutely smash it forward, land on the second balls, be relentless and keep turning you, keep turning, keep turning and we got sucked into playing too long at times ourselves as well.

"It's tough to gain control when we're not winning the headers we should win and we're not getting the first contact first and foremost, but in the end I felt we got control back by putting Nicke (Kabamba) and (Danny) Rosey on and going to a 4-4-2.

"Obviously we had to get the ball forward ourselves and get away from their press and then the boys started winning some fouls and got us up the pitch and I felt we gained control back in the last 10 or 15 minutes when we made the changes.