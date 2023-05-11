Out-of-contract trio Ali Koiki, Tom King and Max Dyche have all been offered new deals to stay at the Cobblers beyond this summer.

Young defender Dyche, who came through the club's academy, made 22 appearances and scored his first Town goal this season, while goalkeeper King replaced Jonny Maxted as Jon Brady's number two after joining in January. He also had an impressive stint in the team whilst first-choice stopper Lee Burge was injured.

Koiki had spent 18 months as Northampton's first-choice left-back before injury ended his season early. All three players are out of contract this summer but the club are hopeful of tying them down to new deals.

Max Dyche

"Thanks to our planning we are in the excellent position of having a good core of a squad already under contract for next season," said Brady. "We know what we want to add over the summer and we know where we want to be. On top of that, we have offered new contracts to Tom King, Ali Koiki and Max Dyche."