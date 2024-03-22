Brady says Cobblers have spoken about need to regain their 'edge' ahead of Derby County visit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers are five without a win in League One and have been far from their best in each of those games. Brady felt his players had lost their ‘edge’ following Saturday’s tame defeat at Wycombe Wanderers but he hopes the visit of promotion-chasing Derby County this weekend can provide fresh motivation.

"It was part of the conversation between ourselves towards the end of last week and again this week but it's not going to turn around just like that,” said Brady. "It's important we make sure that we are all together on it and we're all working hard. We knew coming into League One this season that we would have some very tough months.

"You look at the fixture list and you look at the games we've had in the last month or so and there have been some hugely tough challenges, especially given all the injuries to our back-line, which has made things even tougher.

"We are trying to get players back and other players need to step up and showcase themselves the best they can and as a team overall, we know we can be better. We have set high expectations with everyone and people think we should go to Wycombe and get a win, but away wins in this league are tough.