Brady says Cobblers have 'lots to learn' after self-inflicted defeat at Carlisle

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady says there is plenty his side can learn from the manner of their self-inflicted defeat at Carlisle United on Saturday.

Cobblers were comfortable but goalless in the first-half at Brunton Park before and then lost their way in a scrappy second with the game still goalless heading into the final 15 minutes.

But some slack defending allowed Tobi Sho-Silva to break the deadlock and whilst Paul Lewis did then head Town level, more poor work at the back saw Jordan Gibson win it from the penalty spot.

"There's lots to learn to be honest," admitted Brady. "I wouldn't want to elaborate too much because I want to keep it positive.

"They had one opportunity where Robbo (Liam Roberts) makes a good save and then we gifted them two goals so they didn't do anything special to win the game.

"We hurt ourselves twice but before today we had the best defensive record so it's not something we have done a lot.

"But there are certainly one or two bits of learning to make sure it doesn't happen again and we put it right on Tuesday.

"We are still up there. The picture keeps changing for everybody. One minute, people are down because of a result, then you go and win the next game and the picture changes again so that's what we have to focus all our energy towards.

"We won't get too down about this, we can't. The focus now has to be straight onto the next game."

If you were looking for the positives at Brunton Park, they came in the shape of a dominant first-half performance and the impact of substitute Bez Lubala.

"We went for the win and we were positive and I thought the way we played in the first-half was really good," Brady added.

"We kept the crowd quiet and dominated them. We got into good areas but we didn't put the ball into the back of the net.

"It was good from Bez when he came on and that's why we have brought him here but it's just taken him some time to get up to match sharpness. I feel he's getting closer."

On the injury suffered by Shaun McWilliams, which forced the midfielder off at half-time, Brady said: "I don't know about Shaun. I wouldn't have a clue.