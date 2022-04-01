Brady says Cobblers have a target in mind - but how many points are needed to win promotion from League Two?

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Jon Brady says the Cobblers have a points target in mind and are 'on track for where we want to be' heading into the final seven games of the season.

Town hit the 40-game mark with a trip to promotion rivals Mansfield Town this weekend, where they will be aiming to consolidate their top three spot.

Over the past 10 completed seasons, an average of 82 points has been needed to finish in the top three, although 79 points was good enough on a couple of occasions. To secure a play-off spot, 71 points is usually required.

That would mean Cobblers need 16 and five more points respectively, although it is likely to be different this time around given the remarkably tight nature of the table. Five teams are currently on 63 points, three behind Northampton, including Mansfield.

"We have our targets and we know what we need to do," said Brady. "All season, as a group of staff and as a team, we have set our own targets which we work towards.

"It's breaking them down into small segments and that hasn't changed throughout the whole season.

"We are still on track for where we want to be and what we want to do and we will just keep working towards those goals and how we approach it.

"I have talked about it before - it's the process in which we work. You focus on that and you don't get carried away with the results.

"It's about the process, how we work and what we need to achieve."

Mansfield put together a superb 14-game unbeaten run from November through to March to turn their ailing season around, going from the relegation zone to promotion contention.

Their recent form is still good but not as strong with two wins and two defeats in the last five, plus Tuesday's 2-2 draw at Hartlepool United.

"As we have talked about all season, the league is very even and you are going to lose games," Brady added. "To go on a run like they did obviously helps put you up and around the top of the table.