Brady says Cobblers fans will enjoy watching 'exciting' Wright-Phillips after move from Stoke City

Cobblers boss Jon Brady believes supporters will love watching their ‘exciting’ new addition D'Margio Wright-Phillips.

The 21-year-old, grandson of Ian Wright, has joined on loan from Stoke City for the rest of the season after Cobblers struck a deal just minutes before the transfer window closed.

Wright-Phillips has already featured a number of times for Stoke in the Championship and was on target against Middlesbrough earlier this season, but he has found his game-time limited under Alex Neil.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips

That opened up the opportunity of heading out on loan in January and whilst League One clubs were said to be tracking him, the former England Under-16 and Under-17 international was allowed to leave for Sixfields late on deadline day.

"D'Margio is an exciting talent who we are pleased to welcome to the club," said Brady. "He is quick, direct and can take on his man and deliver crosses in to the area.

"He is a very attacking player and someone I think the fans will enjoy watching. He is the sort of player who can excite a crowd.

"He has been in and around the first-team at Stoke City for a while and we thank them for loaning him to us. They know our reputation for helping to improve young players.