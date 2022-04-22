Brady says Cobblers fans can play a massive role in final three games

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady says his side ‘need everyone we can get’ for the final three games of the season.

Town will have more than 1,000 fans behind them against Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road this weekend after selling out their allocation. They have also sold all their tickets for the final day trip to Barrow.

Brady said: "We were really pleased to put in two strong performances over Easter and that put us back in the mix and also another great thing was putting in a strong performance at home because that gave our fans something to cheer about and enjoy.

"I’m not surprised by our away following because I have witnessed it over the last six or seven years I have been at the football club.

"When we are in this position, and have an opportunity to get promotion, it’s great to have the football club right behind us and supporting us like our fans do.

"There’s lots to be excited about but we need to focus on the pitch because we really want to give our supporters a huge lift while they are down there watching us.

"The only way we can do that is through our effort and energy and coming out on top at the final whistle.”

Whilst excitement builds all around him though, Brady is staying as level-headed as ever.

"We have been through this a few times this season,” he said. “Two or three weeks ago everyone was probably saying we had lost all hope of even making the play-offs.

"But it changes quickly and I'm just not going to get carried away with anything. We had a good Easter weekend and now it's onto the next one and looking ahead to Leyton Orient and we need everyone we can get

“We appreciated the support we had on Monday and I know we have already sold out for Barrow on the final day of the season.

"We need them behind us and they really, really help us, especially away from home.