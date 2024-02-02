Brady says Cobblers capable of upsetting the odds at title-chasing Pompey

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Pompey are three points clear at top of League One but their recent form has allowed rivals to catch up.

John Mousinho’s team have won only three of their last 10 matches in all competitions and were pegged back by a late goal to draw 2-2 with Oxford United on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, they are overwhelming favourites with many – including the bookmakers – to get back to winning ways against Cobblers at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Sean Raggett scores Portsmouth's first goal in their 3-0 win against the Cobblers at Sixfields in December (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"The challenges don't get much bigger than going to Portsmouth and we saw the quality they have when they came to our place,” said Brady.

"But if we can set ourselves up in a certain way and if we're able to be the best version of ourselves, we can be competitive in the game.

"Mark by words, we will go there and we will fight as hard as we can and we want to be at our best.

"There have been games already this season where people have written us off and we've been given no chance and we've picked up results.

"But that's the belief we have in ourselves. If we can be ultra-organised and have that fight and play on top of that, who knows, maybe we could surprise a few people.”

Portsmouth, who were comfortable 3-0 winners against the Cobblers when the sides first met back in December, have been busy in the final few days of the window.

They signed Wigan’s Callum Lang, who scored on his debut against Oxford, as well as Tom McIntyre from Reading, and on deadline day they snapped up Carlisle United midfielder Owen Moxon.

Brady added: "Portsmouth were beaten by Cheltenham but they had a few players out then and now they have them back available and they're recruiting very strongly in January.

"They brought in Callum Lang from Wigan, who's a very good player, so we already know the challenge that faces us and we know the level of team we're facing.