Brady says Cobblers 'can't wait' for serious business to start

Louis Appéré in action for the Cobblers against Cheltenham on Saturday (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Town completed their pre-season programme with a 2-0 defeat at Cheltenham Town on Saturday, and now have a free week to prepare for the first Sky Bet League two fixture of the campaign against Colchester United at Sixfields on July 30 (ko 3pm).

Saturday's game will be the first competitive game for Brady and his players since the second-leg of the league two play-off semi-final against Mansfield Town in mid-May, and the boss can't wait to get back into ‘the bread and butter’.

"It's always good to get into the nuts and bolts of the season and play for points," said Brady.

"Pre-season can be a bit false at times, but the league is our bread and butter and it's what we are looking forward to. We can't wait for next Saturday."

The Cobblers started well in their friendly with the Robins at the weekend, with Danny Hylton hitting the post with an early penalty.

But they then faded as the league one side eased to victory, with the Cobblers switching personnel later in the game as Brady experimented.

"We have just had a look at the shape and the players we now have in the building and tried to play a little bit more and play to players' strengths," said the Australian.

"I felt, in the first 35 minutes on Saturday, it was really good, in and out of possession, but then thereafter, we got a bit loose on a few things, again in and out of possession.

"That was nowhere near what I want it to be, especially from about 35 minutes onwards."