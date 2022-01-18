Brady says Cobblers beat a League One club to snap up Magloire on loan

Tyler Magloire.

The signing of defender Tyler Magloire on loan from Blackburn Rovers will allow Cobblers more tactical flexibility, according to manager Jon Brady.

The 23-year-old will spend the rest of the season at Sixfields after heading down from Ewood Park, with Northampton seeing off competition for his signature.

"Tyler is a centre-back who has a decent range of experience under his belt and is someone we have been tracking closely for some time," said Brady.

"He has played in the Championship, SPL, National League and League One over the last few seasons and we think he can come in and help the squad.

"He will give us the option of changing systems if we want to, he will provide competition to the other centre-backs, he will add depth to the squad and he has the attributes we are looking for.

"He has plenty of pace, he is very mobile for a centre-back and we are looking forward to welcoming Tyler to the club.