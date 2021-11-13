Brady says Cobblers are 'relishing the challenge' against improving Bristol Rovers

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady has challenged his players to 'pick up from where they left off' when their league campaign resumes this weekend.

Town won four league games in a row before back-to-back cup ties against Brighton U21s and Cambridge United.

But it's back to the bread and butter at the Memorial Stadium on Saturday when Town visit Joey Barton's improving Bristol Rovers.

Brady said: "Bristol Rovers haven't had the start they would have wanted but they got a strong result against Harrogate and the way they performed against Oxford in the cup, they were very strong again.

"I don't know what goes on internally but if you've got good players and experienced staff, you always have that chance of being successful and getting it right.

"They have a lot of quality players but we feel we're in a good moment so it should be a good test for both teams.

"Our focus will be on us and how pit ourselves against them. Our away form is strong and we're really relishing the challenge of going down there and getting all three points."

Cobblers go into tomorrow's game sitting third in Sky Bet League Two.

Brady added: "Out of everything, the league is obviously the priority and we put our main focus on that, but it doesn't mean you take any focus off the FA Cup or other competitions.