Cobblers manager Jon Brady was satisfied with what he saw after his side were given a 'tough’ workout by Leicester City in their opening pre-season friendly at Sixfields on Saturday.

The Foxes will be playing Championship football next season but fielded a side dripping with Premier League quality as the likes of Conor Coady, Harry Winks and Jamie Vardy all started.

Town held their own in an even first half and were a little unfortunate to be behind at the break, trailing to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s 27th minute header, but Leicester dominated after the break and missed several chances to increase their lead.

Jon Brady looks on during the pre season friendly match between Northampton Town and Leicester City at Sixfields. Picture: David Rogers/Getty Images

"It was obviously a tough challenge against a club who were in the Premier League last season,” said Brady.” I think it's Leicester's only friendly in the UK and just to see the stadium full was great and there was good spirit between everyone.

"We are grateful to them for coming down to our place and I thought it was a really good workout for us. We've had to hold out quite late this year due to the injuries so it was our first proper pre-season game. We had an in-house game against Southampton during the week but that was very low minutes.

"Out of possession, we looked very organised but on the ball they counter-pressed very quickly and we're not sharp enough in possession as yet and that's something we will work on through pre-season.

