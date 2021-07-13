Brady satisfied with a good night's work after Cobblers overcome 'slow start' in West Ham friendly

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady came away relatively satisfied with what he saw from his side despite their 2-1 defeat to West Ham United on Tuesday.

Town's second pre-season friendly ended in a narrow loss but presented Brady with plenty of positives, particularly in the second-half.

Sam Hoskins scored Cobblers only goal, turning in Benny Ashley-Seal's cross after half-an-hour, while Mitch Pinnock and Scott Pollock were among those to catch the eye.

"It was a bit of a slow start from us with the two goals we conceded early on," admitted Brady. "But I thought we grew into the game thereafter and looked a lot better in the second-half.

"I thought our young lads came on and did ever so well. They played with a little bit of freedom and overall we're just building the fitness up.

"It's only our second game and it was good to get two sets of 45 minutes for most players with some getting 60-odd minutes.

"It was a different type of workout because they had a lot of the ball and at times it was about our shape and our work out of possession and then how we dealt with it when we got the ball back on the transition.