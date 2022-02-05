Brady salutes 'three big points' for Cobblers after Saddlers are sunk

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady hailed three important points for his side after they responded from midweek disappointment to get their promotion push back on track with a 1-0 win at Walsall on Saturday.

Louis Appere's debut goal on just nine minutes proved decisive as Cobblers once again relied on the ever-dependable combination of a set-piece goal and a clean sheet.

The visitors defended excellently and goalkeeper Liam Roberts pulled off a couple of good saves when required as Town jumped a place to fourth in Sky Bet League Two.

"It's a big three points for us in the context of things," said Brady. "We were disappointed on Tuesday night but to come out of the week with six points from three games against Salford, Barrow and Walsall, I think that's positive and we'll take it.

"It's another set-pice goal but it was good instinct from Louis and he nearly got himself a second one as well so it's a really positive start for him."

Matt Taylor's Walsall have now lost six games in a row and are at risk of being sucked into a relegation battle, but Brady believes they are in a false position.

"It was a real battle out there today," he added. "I know Walsall are not in great form but they're a good side and they're really fighting hard for their manager and they gave everything they had.

"I know Matty very well and that represents him and his team with how they played and how hard they worked because they didn't give us a moment.

"They're fighting for tooth and nail so I'm sure they will turn it around and take points off many teams, but we stood up to them in really difficult conditions - another Saturday with swirling wind!