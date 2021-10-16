Brady salutes 'strong afternoon' for Cobblers after downing Mansfield

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was particularly pleased with his side's defensive efforts during their 2-0 victory over Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Town were not especially free-flowing in attack but goals from defenders Aaron McGowan and Fraser Horsfall saw off the struggling Stags.

And the home side also rediscovered their defensive doggedness from earlier in the season to keep an overdue clean sheet.

"It was a strong afternoon for us and I thought all 11 players who started were really strong and really intense," said Brady.

"We were much better out of possession with things that we have needed to improve, like stopping crosses and showing more intensity in doing that.

"There was a lot of talk through the week about the manner of the goals we have conceded recently because earlier in the season we weren't doing things like that and those type of goals weren't happening.

"We had that intensity and that desire today to not stop them having many chances. They had one header in the first-half from a cross but apart from that, they didn't have anything else all afternoon so that was really strong from the boys."

The clean sheet was under threat late on when referee Robert Lewis pointed to the spot, only to change his mind.