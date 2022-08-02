Brady runs out of superlatives for Hoskins after his star showing on opening day

Sam Hoskins

Jon Brady believes Cobblers are seeing the benefit of playing Sam Hoskins in ‘offensive positions’ on a more consistent basis following his star showing on the opening day of the season.

The versatile forward has played in every outfield position during his seven years at Sixfields but, since the appointment of Brady 18 months ago, he’s almost always featured either on the wing or up front, interspersed with the occasional appearance at wing-back.

After his best ever scoring season in 2021/22, Hoskins started the new campaign with two goals and an assist against Colchester United on Saturday, bringing his overall tally to 59 goals in 297 appearances for the club.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady said afterwards: “I thought it was interesting that Sam scored twice and set another up and didn't get man of the match. I think our fans are just trying to welcome Danny (Hylton) to Northampton!

"But Sammy deserves a shout because he was excellent. I've given so many superlatives about Sam and he keeps delivering and consistency is the key with him.

"I have stood here time and time again and waxed lyrical about Sam. It's a good start from Sammy and a strong start and it shows real leadership.

"He has played more consistently in offensive positions and consistency comes from that. You speak to Sam and he would play centre-half for this club if he had to because he loves the game so much and he loves this club.

"We might flip shape at times and he might pop up at wing-back on occasions but if you play him in offensive positions consistently, you get goals and assists from him and we have seen that last season.”

Cobblers needed a last-minute winner from Ryan Haynes to see off Colchester and whilst there were positives in their performances, Brady knows they are a long way from the finished article.