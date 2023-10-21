Brady rues poor start and admits Cobblers made it 'way too easy' for Bolton

Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady lamented his side’s poor start and admitted they made it ‘way too easy’ for Bolton Wanderers after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat.

Town were horribly open in the first 30 minutes at the Toughsheet Community Stadium and were fortunate to only trail by two goals after Dion Charles and Randell Williams both found the net amid several chances for the hosts.

The visitors did improve and Sam Hoskins’ second half header gave them hope of nicking a point, but ultimately that slow start proved costly.

"It’s frustrating we couldn’t get something at the end there but you can’t start like we started against a high quality side like Bolton and expect to win the game,” admitted Brady.

"We were disjointed in the way we pressed. It wasn’t meant to be that way. We came out of our positions and they picked us off and it was too easy for them to cut through us for both goals. That’s really frustrating because it’s unlike us.

"The second half shows we can be competitive against a very good team, we moved the ball quicker and we were braver in possession, but we made it way too easy for them in the first half.