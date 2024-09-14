Jon Brady

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was left to lament the mistake which ultimately cost his side dear during Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Wycombe.

The afternoon had started well at Sixfields when Sam Hoskins’ first goal of the season, scored from the penalty spot, gave Town the lead, but Dan Udoh responded within eight minutes and then Lee Burge’s error early in the second half gifted Richard Kone the winner.

"Frustrating, that's the word which sums it up today,” said Brady. “It's a mistake that has ultimately gifted them the goal to win the game.

"The cross should be cleared but there's a lack of communication between Jon (Guthrie) and Burgey. One has left it for the other and it bounces off their player and they tap it in.

"Those boys have been excellent throughout our time here and they've saved us on many occasions but in that moment it's a lack of communication and we go 2-1 down and we're chasing the game.”

Reflecting on the game as a whole, Brady added: "Wycombe pinned us back with the way they played in the first half and it caused us some problems so we changed shape and I felt we had the momentum before half-time.

"We got in on three or four occasions and we could have scored with better decision-making. The goalkeeper is well off his line and Callum (Morton) could have chipped him and then he's gone around the goalkeeper and Tyler (Roberts) is in a great position in the box but we don't make the right decisions.

"It’s frustrating because I feel it could have been different today.”