Poor decision-making in transition was the biggest source of frustration for Cobblers manager Jon Brady after his side’s goalless draw with Burton Albion.

Brady felt Town would get some joy in transitional moments due to Burton’s expansive style of play and twice in the first 15 minutes on Saturday they created overloads on the break but both Mitch Pinnock and Will Hondermarck chose to shoot instead of pass.

Those moments were few and far between for the rest of the game but Cobblers so nearly snatched it in stoppage-time when Liam McCarron slipped in Akin Odimayo and his cross was touched on by Mitch Pinnock for Sam Hoskins, whose shot was superbly tipped onto the post.

"Sam's done everything right,” said Brady. He's put it on target but the goalkeeper has made a fabulous save so hats off to him. It was a well-worked move and those were the things we asked for.

Jon Brady couldn't hide his frustration at times during Saturday's game

"We had some opportunities like that in the first half and we knew that would be the case on transition because they are open at the back due to the way they try to play.

"We knew we would get in on transition and we had five versus three overloads on their back-line but we were shooting from 20, 30 yards instead of working it and playing the extra pass.

"I was disappointed with that and I said that to them at half-time but Willo (James Wilson) came on and he's the type of player that can link that play and create the extra pass to get us in. That wasn't quite happening in the first half.

"I'm pleased with the effort and the energy from the boys but it's mixed feelings because it would have been great to nick the win at the end. But we are still gelling the squad and as long as we keep improving, that’s all we can ask for.”