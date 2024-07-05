Brady reveals there was 'a lot of interest' in McGeehan after Cobblers win race to sign midfielder

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jon Brady believes Cameron McGeehan’s ‘energy’ and ‘power’ will make him a good fit for his team after Cobblers won the battle for his signature.

The 29-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign with Colchester United in League Two, contributing 10 goals and five assists, but turned down a new deal at the Essex club to make the switch to Sixfields, where he’s penned a two-year contract.

"Cam is another player who really suits our style," said Brady. "He has had a lot of interest in his services this summer from a number of clubs and there has been a fair bit of media speculation about his future and I am delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.

"Cam is an attacking midfielder who is very competitive, he sets the tempo high and he plays with a lot of energy and power. He works well both on and off the ball and we think he is a really good fit for us.

Cameron McGeehan