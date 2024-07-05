Brady reveals there was 'a lot of interest' in McGeehan after Cobblers win race to sign midfielder
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old enjoyed a productive campaign with Colchester United in League Two, contributing 10 goals and five assists, but turned down a new deal at the Essex club to make the switch to Sixfields, where he’s penned a two-year contract.
"Cam is another player who really suits our style," said Brady. "He has had a lot of interest in his services this summer from a number of clubs and there has been a fair bit of media speculation about his future and I am delighted we have been able to bring him to Sixfields.
"Cam is an attacking midfielder who is very competitive, he sets the tempo high and he plays with a lot of energy and power. He works well both on and off the ball and we think he is a really good fit for us.
"He has the pedigree of playing at a number of different levels and he has a quality about his play that I think supporters will enjoy watching. We believe Cam can be a good signing for us, he played a lot of football last season and he is eager to get started with us."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.