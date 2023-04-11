Brady reveals some Cobblers players 'really shouldn't have played' against Gillingham

Harvey Lintott was struggling with his hamstring in the first-half against Gillingham

Manager Jon Brady admitted there were some Cobblers players who ‘really shouldn’t have played’ in Easter Monday’s 2-1 win over Gillingham at Sixfields.

Defender Harvey Lintott played through a hamstring problem in the first-half but was withdrawn at the break while a couple of others were struggling with illness over the Easter weekend. Midfielder Jack Sowerby replaced Lintott at half-time and so stretched are Town at the moment that he had to slot in at centre-back despite also carrying a knock.

Under normal circumstances, those players would be rested or have their minutes limited but that is not currently possible given the injury situation. Eleven players, including six defenders, missed Monday’s game and yet Cobblers still emerged triumphant thanks to Will Hondermarck’s superb late winner.

"I don't want to give away too much but we have worked so hard and we have found a way with players playing in very unfamiliar positions,” said Brady.

"People are putting themselves on the line every week. Harv played in that first-half but he really shouldn't have played today because his hamstrings were killing him.

"He had to come off at half-time so Jack Sowerby came on and again Jack wasn't supposed to play more than 20 minutes but he goes on at right-sided centre-back and we are finding a way. It's incredible.

"There were one or two other players out there today who played who were seriously ill with bad flu and in normal circumstances they really shouldn't have been on the pitch but again, we just had to find a way.

"A lot of teams might have collapsed but we fought our way back and got the winner."

Cobblers also gave a debut to centre-back David Norman. The Canadian, who joined Northampton on a free last month, had never played in England before and his last competitive match was back in October but he battled admirably and managed to get through 90 minutes to help Cobblers to victory.

Brady added: "We had a player come in today and play 90 minutes having not played a match since last October so a special mention to David Norman and I thought he did really well.

