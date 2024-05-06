Jon Brady and Marc Leonard

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has revealed how Marc Leonard’s move to the club first came about two years ago.

The young midfielder arrived at Sixfields on loan from Brighton as an unknown quantity in the summer of 2022 but he quickly established himself as a starter and soon became the first name on Brady’s team sheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He played 97 games in two hugely successful seasons on loan with Northampton and was voted the club’s 2023/24 Player of the Season by a massive margin.

"I don’t want to lose a scout but there’s a scout in London who I played with years ago and he spotted both Kieron (Bowie) and Marc,” explained Brady. “The club has scouts dotted around certain areas in the country and we keep in touch with them.

"He said about Marc and I asked if he thought he could handle himself in League Two because it was his first loan and it can be tough for a young player but the scout said ‘don’t worry, this boy will handle himself’ and he told me that we’ve got to get him.

"Col (Colin Calderwood) went to watch him and then it was reinforced and then it was ‘right, we need to get this boy’ and he ended up doing an OK job, didn’t he?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Brady says there is no strict deadline for Town’s six out-of-contract players – Louis Appéré, Lee Burge, Shaun McWilliams, Sam Sherring, Ben Fox and Jordan Willis – to accept the deals offered to them.