Brady reveals Hoskins has 'played through the pain barrier' after picking up an injury

Sam Hoskins leads the Cobblers out as captain in Jon Guthrie's absence

Manager Jon Brady revealed that centre-backs Sam Sherring and Max Dyche were not the only players who ‘played through the pain barrier’ during Tuesday's brilliant 2-1 win over Sutton United.

Sherring returned well ahead of schedule to start at Gander Green Lane after captain Jon Guthrie suffered a season-ending injury against Carlisle on Saturday, while Dyche, who's also back early from an ankle problem, came off the bench after just 24 minutes after Jack Sowerby went down with a hamstring issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men battled courageously to help Cobblers to victory, and it was revealed afterwards that stand-in skipper Sam Hoskins is also not 100 per cent fit. Town's top scorer picked up an injury in the warm-up before the 0-0 draw at Carlisle but played 90 minutes in both that game and on Tuesday. Not only that, he set up the winning goal when surging down the right wing and squaring for Mitch Pinnock.

"Of course it's a big blow to lose your captain, and our vice-captain is already out, but let's talk about the players who are on the pitch," said Brady.

"Sam was the captain tonight and it was a captain's performance. What about that breakaway for the goal and that ball to Mitch? And it's a great turn and finish.

"What a performance from a player like Sam. That boy went through a horrific injury early in his career here but he's now really hitting his straps in these last two seasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He actually injured himself in the warm-up against Carlisle and he probably shouldn't have played but he went out there and played through the pain barrier and he's gone through the pain barrier again tonight. It's incredible."

Brady was also asked about Sherring's performance, to which he replied: "To be out injured for as long as he was and then to come in and have that level of composure and have that calmness in the heat of the battle right at the very end, and to marshal everyone about, it shows the level of player that he could be.