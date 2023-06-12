Brady reveals his favourite game of Cobblers' promotion-winning campaign

Manager Jon Brady has revealed his favourite game from Cobblers’ promotion-winning season – the superb 3-1 victory away at Bradford City back in November.

Just one place and two points separated Town (3rd) from the Bantams (4th) prior to kick-off, but there was a gulf between the sides at Valley Parade as Brady’s men dominated and eased to a comfortable victory.

Mitch Pinnock opened the scoring 29 minutes in, Shaun McWilliams added a quick second and Sam Sherring headed in a third on the hour-mark, and if anything the final scoreline flattered the home side with Cobblers missing further chances before Andy Cook grabbed a consolation in stoppage-time.

Jon Brady punches the air after his side's win at Bradford

Speaking on the It’s All Cobblers To Me podcast, Brady said: "My favourite game was Bradford away because tactically we were brilliant in that game and the boys were just unbelievable.

"We played with a mid-block, we jumped them at the right times and we were brave with our wingers pushing onto their centre-backs. No-one else does that the way we did.

"The way we broke on them and scored the goals, everything we did that day was just like ‘wow’ – we could have scored five or six. From a coaching point of view, it gave me goosebumps because the boys were so receptive.

