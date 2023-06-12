News you can trust since 1931
Brady reveals his favourite game of Cobblers' promotion-winning campaign

‘I loved it. That was probably my favourite game of the season.’
By James Heneghan
Published 12th Jun 2023, 16:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 16:56 BST

Manager Jon Brady has revealed his favourite game from Cobblers’ promotion-winning season – the superb 3-1 victory away at Bradford City back in November.

Just one place and two points separated Town (3rd) from the Bantams (4th) prior to kick-off, but there was a gulf between the sides at Valley Parade as Brady’s men dominated and eased to a comfortable victory.

Mitch Pinnock opened the scoring 29 minutes in, Shaun McWilliams added a quick second and Sam Sherring headed in a third on the hour-mark, and if anything the final scoreline flattered the home side with Cobblers missing further chances before Andy Cook grabbed a consolation in stoppage-time.

Jon Brady punches the air after his side's win at BradfordJon Brady punches the air after his side's win at Bradford
Jon Brady punches the air after his side's win at Bradford
Speaking on the It’s All Cobblers To Me podcast, Brady said: "My favourite game was Bradford away because tactically we were brilliant in that game and the boys were just unbelievable.

"We played with a mid-block, we jumped them at the right times and we were brave with our wingers pushing onto their centre-backs. No-one else does that the way we did.

"The way we broke on them and scored the goals, everything we did that day was just like ‘wow’ – we could have scored five or six. From a coaching point of view, it gave me goosebumps because the boys were so receptive.

"To do that against a team like Bradford, in front of 17,000 fans, it was brilliant and I loved it. That was probably my favourite game of the season.”

