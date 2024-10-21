Brady reveals Fosu didn't play against Leyton Orient due to hamstring injury
The 28-year-old has been among Town’s standout performers so far this season but he was dropped – or so it seemed – to the bench for the visit of Orient and did not get on, with Mitch Pinnock returning to the side. As well as Fosu, Tyler Roberts and Samy Chouchane were also only named as subs, with the former making an appearance late on.
"You have to make tough decisions,” said Brady. “We have players who can impact the game in forward areas but I had to look at how effective we've been and there are trade-offs all over and in the end I picked the team I did.
"Who knows on Tuesday, those players might start. Tariqe didn’t start on Saturday because he couldn’t. He came off with a grade one hamstring against Notts County so we’ve been nursing him back and he was only able to play 15 minutes.
"There was no way we could start him and no-one knew that at the time but he'll be looked after and he'll build his minutes back up.”
