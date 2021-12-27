Brady reveals COVID 'has hit Cobblers hard' after another postponement

Jon Brady.

Cobblers are hopeful that Saturday's game against Swindon Town will go ahead after manager Jon Brady revealed just how badly his squad have been hit by COVID.

The initial outbreak within both the playing squad and coaching staff was announced two days before Northampton were due to host Barrow at Sixfields on December 18.

That game was inevitably postponed before the subsequent fixture with Walsall on Boxing Day went the same way, and it was then confirmed on Monday that Town's trip to Scunthorpe United will also not go ahead.

However, with some individuals on their way back, things are looking more optimistic for the New Year's Day game at Swindon.

Players are having to go through various return-to-training protocols before they get the green light to resume on a full-time basis.

Should there be no further positive cases before the weekend, Cobblers should be able to meet the 14-player threshold to take a squad down to Swindon.

"COVID has hit the camp pretty hard," revealed Brady. "The majority of the group have had it, staff have had it and it's just been in dribs and drabs. It's been unbelievable really.

"Some players have come back but we only have a light group at the moment.

"There are return to training protocols in place and they have to be adhered to and obviously players have to hit certain targets and get to certain heart rates before they can join in training. It's important to make sure they are OK first and foremost.