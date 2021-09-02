Brady reveals Cobblers turned down opportunity to sign more players on deadline day

Jon Brady.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has revealed he rejected the opportunity to sign more players before the summer transfer window slammed shut on Tuesday evening.

Town did make one addition on deadline day, swooping for defender Dominic Revan on loan from Aston Villa, taking their tally to 13 signings for the summer.

But the club were still exploring the option of bringing in another player or two late in the day, however Brady, content with his current squad, decided against a last-ditch move.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There were opportunities to bring more players in but we wanted to give these players an opportunity and give them every chance and then we will assess it when we get to the next window," revealed Brady.

"What we were careful of is upsetting the balance because we want the current players to show what they can do and perform. Obviously it's a work-in-progress and I was conscious of not having too many players.

"If you do that, I feel you can overcook it. The other thing is that we have been very careful in who we selected and we worked hard at that because I didn't want to make any snap decisions and it be a flip of a coin for a player.

"Anyone we want to bring in, we want to be certain that they will improve us and make us better and I was also cautious not to waste finances either because that's something I feel I've been good at during my career when I managed previously.

"We will make educated decisions and we will have a really good look at this squad over the next few months and I think that is a better approach than making rushed, last minute additions."

Reflecting on the summer window as a whole, Brady added: "You're always trying to improve. I was offered the opportunity to manage this great club just before the end of last season and thereafter we had a lot of work to do.