Brady reveals Cobblers 'reached a target' with Tranmere win

Jon Brady on the touchline at Prenton Park.

Manager Jon Brady revealed the Cobblers hit one of the internal 'targets' they had set for themselves thanks to Saturday's 2-0 victory over Tranmere Rovers.

Town have 24 points and seven wins from their 14 games this season and currently occupy third spot in a tight Sky Bet League Two table.

But Brady and his players have set their own targets.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You want to be up there and the more points you can put on the board early doors, it bodes well for later on in the season, but we're not looking at that," said Brady.

"We have certain targets that we set for ourselves every few games and we've just reached one of those targets and now we want to keeping chipping away."

Elaborating on those targets, Brady continued: "We break the season down into certain segments. It's not about looking at opposition or anything like that but there's a segment of games and we target a certain number of points and at the moment we're on target.

"We stay on track with what we want to do. Let's not get carried away because this league can change very quickly, as we've seen ourselves. One minute we're down, the next we're up there and that's what this league is all about.

"You have to be consistent and for us we need to be consistently very good at what we do and what we believe in and we can't come away from that.