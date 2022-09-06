Brady reveals Cobblers missed out on a League One player on deadline day

Jon Brady has revealed how a last-minute change of heart from a League One club prevented the Cobblers from signing a player on deadline day.

Northampton were not desperate to add to their squad before last Thursday’s 11pm deadline having already recruited 11 players during the window, but a League One target became available, someone the club already held an interest in.

According to Brady, the Cobblers agreed a deal with the player’s parent club and were set to beat the deadline to his signature, but circumstances changed and the deal was shelved at the 11th hour, much to Northampton’s frustration.

The club did look at other potential targets but Brady was reluctant to bring in players just for the sake of it, even accounting for the current injury problems.

"We worked very hard to bring a player in right up until the deadline,” revealed Brady. “We had a deal agreed to bring the player in from League One.

"But the club changed their minds as they were unable to sign a player that they wanted and we’d rather not bring in anyone just to boost numbers.