Brady responds to speculation linking Ali Koiki with a move to Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday

Ali Koiki

Cobblers boss Jon Brady has responded to speculation linking left-back Ali Koiki with a move away from the club.

The 22-year-old defender has been a revelation in the absence of club captain Joseph Mills this season, winning over fans with his now-trademark lung-busting runs up the left flank.

However, his form has not gone unnoticed with clubs in the Championship and League One rumoured to be tracking his progress.

Former Sky Sports journalist Peter O'Rourke reported on Twitter that Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Preston North End are all interested in the Koiki's services.

Koiki only signed a one-year deal in the summer but the club do have an option to extend his contract.

"We have an option on Ali's contract," confirmed Brady.

"He has to keep his form strong and continue to play well and just focus on that.

"We want to build foundations to a really strong side here and Ali is certainly in those plans for the future.

"He has done really well so far and he's a big asset to our team because he really impacts game, both defensively and offensively.