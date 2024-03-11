Brady reserves special praise for Liam Moore after defender puts himself on the line for Cobblers
Jon Brady was quick to heap praise on Liam Moore after the experienced defender put his body on the line when playing the full 99 minutes during Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Cambridge United.
Moore only joined the club last month and had not completed 90 minutes in 12 months due to a series of injuries, but he was called upon at the Abbey Stadium after fellow defender Sam Sherring pulled out the day before the game.
Despite his lack of match minutes, Moore played the full game and performed well in the circumstances, even if he did take responsibility for Elias Kachunga’s early goal.
"Special mention for Liam Moore,” said Brady. “He played 99 minutes and he's been out of the game for two years. I thought he was immense. What we're going to do for Tuesday with him I don't know.
"But fair play to him, it's been a long, hard road and for him to step in for us and play the way he did and put his body on the line was absolutely brilliant. Anyone who has suffered and been through tough moments knows that you do doubt yourself and that's why it's so good when you have moments like today.
"You push hard and you work hard and I know Liam has done a lot of groundwork on his own. He paid for a personal trainer to keep himself ticking over when he couldn't find a club.
"We sat down before he signed and we had a good conversation and he trained for us for a while. He actually picked up a little injury when he first started training with us so he had to keep training and it's testament to his professionalism and today will give him a lot of belief – but also a lot of soreness!”