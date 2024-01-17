Brady reputation proves key to Cobblers signing Springett making Sixfields switch

"I just want to be happy, and that is when I am happiest, when I am on the pitch."

Cobblers boss Jon Brady's reputation for putting his trust in young loan players proved to key in winger Tony Springett's decision to swap the Championship and Carrow Road for Sixfields and life in league one until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old Norwich City ace put pen to paper on a loan deal with Town this week, and the Republic of Ireland Under-20 international says his mind was made up on the move once he had spoken to Brady.

Springett has been a regular in matchday squads at Norwich this season and has made 13 first team appearances, although nine of them have come off the bench, but he hasn't featured since the 2-2 derby draw at Ipswich Town in mid-December.

Tony Springett has swapped Norwich City for the Cobblers on loan until the end of the season (Picture: Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

And that was a frustration for a player who simply wants to get out on the grass and kick a ball about - which he is confident he will get the chance to do with the Cobblers.

"I spoke to the manager, and I got a really good vibe off him," said Springett.

"Plus he is known for develping young players as well, and I feel that is exactly what I need right now.

"I just feel that I need to come and get game time, I need to play, and from the manager's reputation I feel this is a safe place for me to come, and hopefully get the game time."

Tony Springett is delighted to have signed for the Cobblers (Picture: Pete Norton)

A Londoner, Springett was asked if it was a hard decision to make the temporary move from Carrow Road, considering he is on the fringes of the first team.

"It probably wasn't as difficult a decision as people would think, because when it comes to it I just want to be playing every week," said Springett, who also spent the second half of last season in league one, on loan at Derby County.

"I am at the point in my career where it is not all about the big things, and all the positives you get on the outsides of football, I am here because I want to play football and that's it.

"I just want to be happy, and that is when I am happiest, when I am on the pitch.

"I just want to go somewhere and play football, and as soon as spoke to the manager here, the decision became easy."

Springett also revealed he has been doing his homework on the Cobblers, and pointed to the fact that both Kieron Bowie and Marc Leonard made the decision to return to the club for second seasons on loan from Fulham and Brighton respectively as a good reason for him to head to Sixfields.

"That says a lot," admitted Springett. "There are a lot of clubs where you can go out on loan and you end up falling through the cracks of the team.

"But the proof is in the pudding here, people have come here on loan and played and then chosen to come back again the next season.