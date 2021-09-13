Brady remains frustrated by lack of protection for Spurs loanee Kion Etete

Kion Etete's shirt was constantly being pulled by opposition defenders.

Jon Brady has reiterated his frustration with the officials for the lack of 'protection' given to young striker Kion Etete.

The Town boss first expressed his 'disappointment' three weeks ago after Etete endured some rough treatment against both Rochdale and AFC Wimbledon.

But little appears to have changed after the 19-year-old was again pushed and pulled all afternoon at Forest Green Rovers on Saturday. Despite that, he was awarded just one foul by referee Scott Oldham throughout his hour on the pitch.

"We tried to talk to the fourth official and you do your best but they make their decisions on the day," said Brady. "I'm not going to make excuses but it is frustrating.

"You hope he gets a bit more protection but he doesn't and it keeps happening so what can you do about it? You just have to keep going.

"Those sort of things build momentum against you and it builds and builds and we're also trying to get the momentum going the other way so it is hugely frustrating.

"All you can do is hope they are better with their decision-making. You can see him getting frustrated and waving his arms about and gesticulating - I don't know what else he can do."

Etete himself remained diplomatic when asked for his view.

"The ref's have a decision makes and it either goes one way or the other so all he can do is go with what he feels is right," said the Spurs youngster.