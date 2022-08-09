Brady remains coy on Eppiah speculation as Cobblers play the waiting game

Jon Brady would not name names when asked if the Cobblers are interested in bringing Josh Eppiah back to Sixfields.
The 23-year-old forward joined on loan from Leicester City in January and shone towards the back end of last season as Town narrowly missed out on automatic promotion.
Supporters would love to see Eppiah wear claret again and Brady has previously suggested he would be open to bringing Eppiah back to Sixfields. However, whilst he’s made it clear he wants to bolster his attacking options, nothing is imminent.
"There's nothing at the moment,” he said. “We are working hard but I don't want to go into too much detail.
"We have talked about needing another one on the offensive line and that's what we are looking at and we are just trying to get the right fit for us.
"It's hard to put names down and talk about individuals when you are working on things. You might be talking to people but things are so far away that it would be unfair to speculate.
"When I have something concrete, I will certainly give an answer about a player. But, at the moment, we have nothing concrete at all."