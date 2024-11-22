Brady relieved to back home as Cobblers take on resurgent Cambridge United

Jon Brady

​Jon Brady admits there’s a sense of relief that Cobblers are finally returning to home soil for a league game this weekend after nearly a month on the road.

It’s been four weeks since Town last played a League One fixture at Sixfields – the 3-0 win over Crawley. In the meantime, they have gone to Lincoln City, Birmingham City and Blackpool, returning home with two hard-won and valuable points.

However, whilst draws at Birmingham and Blackpool were impressive, winning on home turf, particularly against similar-sized clubs, is a non-negotiable if Cobblers are to stay clear of trouble.

Resurgent Cambridge United are the visitors to Sixfields this weekend. After 10 defeats in their first 12 games in all competitions, Garry Monk’s team have won five of their last seven, losing just once.

"It's an important game for us but so is every game," said Brady. "We want to pick up three points. It's not a given in anyone's book and Cambridge have had an upturn in form and they've had some really good results recently.

"We know how hard this league is and if you're a bit off it and you allow them to get on top of the game, they can make your life really difficult.

"We just have to make sure we're at our best and if we are and if we play the way we want to and implement our game plan, there's every chance that we'll come away with three points.

"We're looking forward to being back at home because we've had some tough away trips. Blackpool and Birmingham are two tough away games in anyone's books so to come away with two draws, we're quite pleased with that, especially considering the injury situation."

Whilst Brady was relieved to finally have a week with no Tuesday game, he’s not hopeful that any injured players are on their back. Cameron McGeehan will at least available again following suspension.

"It was a much-needed Tuesday off for the group,” Brady added. “We were hugely stretchered for the Trophy game last week when we had to play a lot of players from the youth team.

"It's been hard but it's part of the fixture list and we have to find a way to put a team out. It's a well-deserved break, especially given how much we've been on the road, and it's nice to refresh this week and get ready for Saturday.”​