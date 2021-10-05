Brady reflects on what went so wrong for Cobblers during 'unacceptable' Sutton display

Jon Brady and Colin Calderwood.

Jon Brady has been reflecting on just went so wrong for the Cobblers during their 'unacceptable' performance against Sutton United and how they will go about putting it right.

Brady admitted in his post-match interview on Saturday evening that his side were a long way from the required standard and after watching the game back, he remained just as disappointed.

Speaking at his Monday press conference ahead of Tuesday's EFL Trophy match with Walsall , Brady said: "We have to recognise it and we all know, players and staff, that the performance was unacceptable and it was a day where all 11 - apart from Liam (Roberts) - were not at the races.

"We were so far away from what we are about and the way we want to play and how we want to implement our game on the opposition and I felt we were very disconnected.

"The players understand how poor it was but now we need to get back to a resemblance of where have been in the previous nine games.

"We were two minutes away from being second during the Salford game but with the league being so tight, we drop down to 10th after a poor performance at home.

"Sutton were very good at what they did and that really knocked out balance out of kilter. We were already out of balance with the changes we had to make.

"We will draw a line under it but we also must make sure we learn from it and move forward."

The occasional poor performance is somewhat inevitable over the course of a 46-game season, but this fell some way short of the required standard.

Now, Brady is keen to go back to the style of football his side played during their entertaining draw with Swindon in the previous home game.

He added: "Everyone can have a bad day at work but I was just so disappointed that it came at home in front of our own supporters when we're trying to build and wanting them to enjoy the way we play.

"The previous home game against Swindon, it was a ding-dong affair with a lot of chances that could have gone either way and you send the fans away quite happy even though we didn't get the three points.