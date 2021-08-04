Brady reflects on Cobblers' summer transfer business

Jon Brady.

Jon Brady has been reflecting on Cobblers' summer business ahead of this weekend's first game of the new EFL season against Port Vale.

It has been a frantic few months of both ins and outs at Sixfields as Brady reshapes and rebuilds his squad following Town's relegation from League One.

Eight players were released at the end of last season before Harry Smith was allowed to leave for Leyton Orient while another two - Lloyd Jones and Ryan Watson - rejected new contracts.

Twelve players have arrived through the door, the most recent of which came on Monday when young striker Kion Etete joined on a season-long loan from Tottenham Hotspur.

"We had some markers that we were after and we set up a clear structure with good football people involved - Graham Carr, Ian Sampson, Colin Calderwood, Marc Richards, Martin Foyle, James Whiting and the chairman himself," said Brady.

"There's been some real diligence with what we've done and how we've done it and I feel we have pace, power and athleticism, which is what we wanted, and there's a real balance to the squad.

"But right now, we have no measurables. Pre-season is pre-season and it can be false at times. You can have a poor pre-season and start the season well or vice versa, so the measurables will come when three points are on offer.

"Over a period of time, we believe that we've got here is strong and it's good, but the measurables will come over time."

With four weeks still to go until the transfer window slams shut, there is plenty of time for more business to be done.

However, whilst Brady did not rule out the possibility of another incoming or two when asked, he would be more than comfortable with what he has at his disposal if there were no further additions.