Brady 'really enjoyed' watching from the stands after being hit with touchline ban
Cobblers boss Jon Brady will be back in the stands at Oxford United tonight (Tuesday) when he serves the second of his two-game touchline ban.
The Town manager picked up his sixth yellow card of the season during last week’s defeat to Leyton Orient and therefore had to watch Saturday’s win over Bristol Rovers from the back of the West Stand at Sixfields.
"I'm not the tallest so it helped a bit to be so high up! But I did that a lot when I first took over in that COVID period,” said Brady. “I sat up in the stands because you get a better overview of the game and tactically you see things a lot better.
"It was helpful in that respect and I actually really enjoyed watching the boys in the first half. I don't think the players could hear me but it made me feel better! The staff on the touchline do a great job and they know what we want to implement. We can also radio down when needed so it wasn't a problem.”
The win on Saturday took Cobblers up to to 44 points in League One and stretched the gap further between themselves and the bottom four, not that Brady will allow his players to relax.
"We always put pressure on ourselves to play as best as we possibly can,” Brady added. “There's never a thought that we'll ease off just because we won a game.
"It's great that we won on Saturday but we work in five-game blocks and we work on a points target and we're trying to hit those targets every time. The win on Saturday means we're on track to hit our target again.
"It's all about the next game and the next performance. We don't lose sight of the big picture but we want to focus on what's to come. We know Oxford will be a hard game and they are having a good season but we feel we hit a good rhythm on Saturday and we want to carry that on.”