Jon Brady believes his players have once again proved the naysayers wrong after admitting he was ‘really annoyed’ by some of the comments that were doing the rounds before Cobblers went on a run of three wins in four.

Sitting comfortably in mid-table and under no threat of relegation, Town were accused in some quarters of being on the beach following a five-game winless run in March, which included tame defeats to Wycombe, Blackpool and Peterborough.

However, since then, Cobblers have won three of four to reach 59 points and establish themselves back in the top half of League One.

"I'm really pleased and I feel it's down to the attitude of the players,” said Brady. “They were questioned three or four weeks ago and you read and hear comments about us being on the beach etc and that really annoys me because people don't realise the attitude and application that this group has.

"In the Derby game they really rolled their sleeves up when everyone probably thought we'd get a hammering. We stood up to them and we beat the second best team in the league and we had no right to do that.

"You don't ever mean to have poor performances but they are going to happen from time to time at this level. I spoke to Simmo (Paul Simpson, Carlisle manager) after the game (on Saturday) and he said there are teams in this league that will blow you away and it's been a hell of a step up for both us and Carlisle.