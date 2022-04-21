Brady provides update on the state of his squad after Easter double-header

Shaun McWilliams returned from a month out to play back-to-back 90 minutes over Easter.

Cobblers should have no fresh injury concerns for Saturday’s trip to Leyton Orient after everyone came through the Easter double-header unscathed.

Manager Jon Brady named the same starting XI against both Oldham and Harrogate during the Easter period despite concerns over the fitness of several players.

Shaun McWilliams was only just returning from a month out with a knee injury but played every minute of both games while Ali Koiki and Josh Eppiah also got through the majority of the two matches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brady said: "It might have been a big ask for some players but we know what goes on inside and we know what we have done to get them to the level to play those two games in a short space of time.

"The only concern was that they came through the first game at Oldham unscathed but they came through fine and they were then all champing at the bit for the Harrogate game.

"For someone like Josh, it’s the first time he’s played two games back-to-back like that throughout his whole career. For him to come through and get to about 75 minutes on Monday was fantastic.”

Asked for an update on the rest of his players, Brady added: "The squad looks good. We gave the boys a day and a half break but they are back in today (Thursday) and we will be training this afternoon.

"I will know more after training but at the moment we are all good.”