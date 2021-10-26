Brady provides update on progress of long-term injured duo

Joseph Mills.

Cobblers defenders Joseph Mills and Sid Nelson are both making good progress on their long road to recovery following serious injury.

Club captain Mills needed surgery after fracturing his ankle in the second-half of Northampton's goalless draw with Crawley Town at the end of August

Nelson sustained knee ligament damage during an innocuous incident in training a couple of weeks later and whilst he's on the mend, he faces an even longer spell on the sidelines.

"Joseph Mills finally has his cast off and he's starting to mobilise his foot and he looks to be on track at the moment," said manager Jon Brady.

"He will probably be, hopefully, about two months away but I don't want to put too much on a timeframe on it.

"Joseph is coming in every day and it's great to have our skipper in and around the building because he's an inspirational character.

"The same goes for Sid. What they do with his injury now is that they don't really have anything on it. They start to get it very mobile, very early.