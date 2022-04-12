Brady provides update on Lewis, McWilliams, Koiki and Eppiah ahead of final five games

Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki will both be in contention to start against Oldham Athletic on Good Friday should they come through training this week unscathed.

Koiki returned from a hamstring injury when coming off the bench against Bradford on Saturday while McWilliams remained an unused substitute following his surprise inclusion in the squad.

Manager Jon Brady fears Paul Lewis will miss the rest of the season and Josh Eppiah will also need to be monitored closely as he continues to manage his back issues.

Ali Koiki returned against Bradford.

"With Paul Lewis, we are waiting on the information of his X-rays and that will be imminent and I was told by the doctor that it didn't look too positive,” said Brady.

"With Shaun, we have done everything we can but he only really trained with the group for the first time last Thursday so two days before the game.

"We have done a bit on some matchplay for Shaun and Ali for this weekend so we will see.

"What we have to do with Josh is give him a recovery day on Monday. Sometimes individuals need to be managed and looked after differently and we do that with Josh.”

Brady went on to explain in more detail why McWilliams has returned from his knee injury so quickly.

He added: "On Shaun, on the first scan we were told that he had a hairline fracture in his knee. We could have left it there but we delved further into it and we did some radiography stuff and we found it was actually heavy bone bruising.

"With heavy bone bruising, how long is a piece of a string? You don't know. But Shaun felt a lot, lot better last week.

"We have been told a lot of different information with Shaun. We are over the moon to have him back but we have to be careful and cautious as well and weighing it all up to make sure we manage him the best way we can.