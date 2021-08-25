Brady provides update on key Cobblers players

Shaun McWilliams.

Manager Jon Brady provided an update on some key players after Cobblers' Carabao Cup exit to AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.

Shaun McWilliams and Nicke Kabamba were absent from Town's squad for the second-round tie at Sixfields, but Jordan Flores returned to the starting line-up after struggling with an Achilles issue.

"We have had to nurse Jordan through," said Brady. "He's got Achilles tendinitis at the moment and the hard ground hasn't helped but we got him through 60, 65 minutes and there hasn't been any reaction to it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"You wake up in the morning and hopefully there isn't a reaction, but we will try and nurse him through because there's not really much you can do about it. We've just got to hope he feels a lot better."

Brady then revealed McWilliams missed out on Tuesday due to a minor injury sustained against Rochdale at the weekend, while Kabamba was rested.

"Shaun got a knock at the weekend and that's why he came off when he did so we're trying to get him fit," Brady added.