Brady provides update on injured players and explains why Leicester loanee Eppiah still hasn't played for Cobblers

Jon Brady has provided an update on his lengthy injury list after six players missed Saturday’s 3-1 win over Barrow.

Ben Fox has been ruled out for six months with a serious knee injury while Akin Odimayo and Danny Hylton both suffered knocks against Ipswich Town last week and Jonny Maxted was taken ill on Saturday morning. Aaron McGowan is close to returning for the first time since April.

Brady said: "I knew the starting XI and the subs would give us everything but it's difficult when you have real game-changers who can make a difference out of the team.

"Jonny was feeling unwell and obviously couldn't come in because he might have infected the group. AK took a bit of a knock the other night, the same with Hylts."

On Fox, Brady added: "It's down the same line as the injury Aaron McGowan suffered last season with his knee. It's such a shame because he was a bit of a spark for us in midfield the other night.

"He put himself about, he worked extremely hard and he might have started on Saturday but he's a wholehearted guy and it's a shame.”

Meanwhile, Josh Eppiah still hasn’t featured in a matchday squad despite returning to the club over two weeks ago. An injury in the summer disrupted his preparation for the new season and the medical team at Sixfields are erring on the side of caution with his fitness. They will only give him the green light to play when he is 100 per cent ready.

"Josh is working towards it,” added Brady. “We have to be patient and we are working towards building his conditioning and building his fitness because we want to make sure that, when he is back, we have a better chance of him playing consistently for us.