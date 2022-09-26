Jon Brady says the Cobblers have not ‘discounted’ the possibility of signing a free agent or two but he is wary of ‘wasting money’ on players who would need a significant amount of time to build up their match fitness.

Brady revealed at the start of September that Town were ‘monitoring’ the free agent market and would be ready to act should the right player become available – or if the club’s injury situation worsened.

Tyler Magloire and Shaun McWilliams have joined the treatment room in the past few weeks, however with Sam Sherring, Ben Fox and Danny Hylton among those back fit, Brady is happy to bide his time and not rush into signing a free agent.

Jon Brady.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We haven’t discounted that at all,” he said. “But the problem you get is players aren’t game ready and it would probably take about a month for them to get up to speed.

"You have to judge how long your injured players might potentially be out for because what you don’t want is to have a body on top of a body and have too many players in the building and spend money that ends up being a waste.

"There is an opportunity to do something but we need to make sure that, if there is a player available, they have been training with a club and maybe had some reserve games to keep up their match fitness.