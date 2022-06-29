Brady provides update on Cobblers' hunt for more signings

Jon Brady has provided an update on Cobblers’ search for more signings this summer ahead of their training camp in Scotland next week.

The club have snapped up four players so far, all of whom were signed in the space of five days with energetic midfielder Ben Fox followed through the door by experienced striker Danny Hylton, left-back Ryan Haynes and goalkeeper Lee Burge.

But with Fraser Horsfall and Liam Roberts departing, and the squad looking light in numbers ahead of Monday’s trip across the border, the recruitment team’s work is far from done. Brady confirmed he still wants to strengthen in several positions, particularly defensively.

Jon Brady

"It's very important that we have managed to bring in the type of players we have so far,” said the Town boss. "It took a lot of hard work to get them signed up in terms of finding the right fit for us because I think that's really important and really key.

"We are working on the next group of players right now and hopefully we can do that soon but, again, we want to get the right ones - we are not going to rush it. We waited previously but when we moved, we moved strongly.

"I've got a responsibility to this football club and we want to keep improving and keep moving forward and we want to make sure we get together the best group of players we possibly can. They need to be the right fit for what we want as well and that's really important so I'm not going to do anything until I'm certain.”

Cobblers tweaked their structure behind the scenes last autumn and Brady is working closely with assistant Colin Calderwood and recruitment analyst Alex Latimer to bring in more players.

"We are always working on it and refining it and trying to make it better all of the time,” he added.

"As we have gone along, we have made tweaks so it’s a work-in-progress. I’m obviously heavily involved and I make the final decision but I do feel it’s harder going this summer, not in terms of what we are doing but in terms of the players that are available.