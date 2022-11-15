Manager Jon Brady does not yet know if he will have one or both of Kieron Bowie and Louis Appéré available for Cobblers’ trip to promotion rivals Bradford City on Saturday.

Bowie has linked up with Scotland Under-21s this week and is due to feature in a friendly against Iceland on Thursday, while Appéré has missed the last two games with injury.

Brady will be desperate to have both forward men available given he is already without top scorer Sam Hoskins due to suspension. The 29-year-old picked up his fifth booking of the season at Gillingham over the weekend.

Louis Appéré

"We are speaking to the SFA (Scottish Football Association) at the moment and we hope they can help us but it’s an ongoing situation,” said Brady on Bowie.

"He might have limited minutes for them but it’s in their full control whether he starts the game or whatever so we have to respect that and that’s where it’s at.

"I think Louis is a bit touch and go as well. We haven’t seen him on the grass as yet, which is a little bit frustrating, but we have to make sure we have him for the long-term.

“We don’t want to force him back too quickly and then lose him for a longer period.”

